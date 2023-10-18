05:34 PM 10:34 AM EST OCT 19, 2023 JLM 68°F
BREAKING: AUDIO and transcription of conversation about the failed launch carried out by the PIJ on the hospital

This is a recording of a phone conversation between Islamic Jihad terrorist (PIJ) organization intelligence

IDF Spokesperson 15:30 18.10.2023 a day ago

But I'm telling you, this is the first time we've seen such a missile and such shrapnel, so I'm telling you it's from the Islamic Jihad

what?

They say that of the Islamic Jihad

Is it from us?

Probably from us, yes

Who says that?

They say it's shrapnel from a missile, local shrapnel, not like Israeli shrapnel

What do they say (there)?

God, from us, did not know how to explode except in the hospital!

(ibid.) There is a situation where they ran behind the cemetery...

what?

Apparently they launched it from the cemetery behind the hospital, and as it turned out it broke down and fell at their place.

Is there a cemetery behind it?

Yes, we are right in the square!

Where is it exactly, when you enter the plaza?

As you come to enter the square, you do not continue into the city, but on the right side of it is a hospital

Oh, I know

Comments
Vincent Granito 21:13 17 hours ago
I wrote a great comment it refuses to go through. There is no icon to send ??
16:42 a day ago
Heavenly Father, please take down all new stations and all reporters and all world leaders who falsely blamed Israel now!
Johnandtoni Miller 15:49 a day ago
I can imagine the conversation...oh fuck! I guess that didn't work.
Joseph Wright 15:38 a day ago
These are not people they are evil
John Ross 15:35 a day ago
Love it 🤣🤣🤣
John Ross 15:35 a day ago
Too funny .. they blow up their own people just for propaganda
John Ross 15:34 a day ago
Look up the word taqqiyah.. it’s in their lexicon .. they lie through the teeth
Rene Aguiluz 15:26 a day ago
Stupid murders blowed themself out Killing innocent people
Pete Pala 14:55 a day ago
....is well well within their M.O. .
14:55 a day ago
Psalm 7:14-16!!!
Pete Pala 14:55 a day ago
The ONLY thing that bothers me here is that the liberal democrats and terrorists are trying to make this a Jewish rocket hit. And to HAMAS , "martyring" an entire hospital for a ploy against Israel
John Ross 14:12 18.10.2023 a day ago
They are sick, but they’re propaganda is amazing they make the world believe that it’s Israel’s fault. Just amazing fuck this Muslim fucking pigs they stink to high Hill. Eliminate them all.
Henry EICHENBAUM 13:51 18.10.2023 a day ago
And the mainstream media will unbelievably ignore; as will Europe; for them, it’s ok that Jews are targeted; Am Yisrael Chai
Priscilla Azubuine 13:49 18.10.2023 a day ago
Israel as far as I know Israel. doesn't go after civilians because they are human and the fear of God is in them. Hamas does the opposite, they are inhumane and have no regards for life.
Lynne Scott 13:17 18.10.2023 a day ago
Father God, we declare, proclaim, shout to Your Army Angels for Light to pierce the darkness. The rats will scatter from their sewers and your Light will reveal and destroy. You are truth and beauty t
Deborah Musgrove 13:14 18.10.2023 a day ago
Barbaric muslims ..they will lie, cheat and steal.. America stand behind Israel. Jehovah Adonai bless Israel and it's people.
12:40 18.10.2023 a day ago
Truth!!!,let it consume Hamas and its lies.Yeshua is the Way,the Truth and the Life.He will blow on you and you will end up in the fiery pits of Hell.Repent while you live,a New Life will be given👑😇
christopher keogh 09:48 18.10.2023 a day ago
I’m in agreement. And where two or more are gathered:Matthew 18:20.
09:29 18.10.2023 a day ago
Father God, you are the God of Israel! We declare that all attacks that the enemy launches against Israel be turned back on them!! And that Your Angelic Army is with the IDF soldiers!
Elomena Abel 08:52 18.10.2023 a day ago
Wonderful
