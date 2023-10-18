BREAKING: AUDIO and transcription of conversation about the failed launch carried out by the PIJ on the hospital

But I'm telling you, this is the first time we've seen such a missile and such shrapnel, so I'm telling you it's from the Islamic Jihad

what?

They say that of the Islamic Jihad

Is it from us?

Probably from us, yes

Who says that?

They say it's shrapnel from a missile, local shrapnel, not like Israeli shrapnel

What do they say (there)?

God, from us, did not know how to explode except in the hospital!

(ibid.) There is a situation where they ran behind the cemetery...

what?

Apparently they launched it from the cemetery behind the hospital, and as it turned out it broke down and fell at their place.

Is there a cemetery behind it?

Yes, we are right in the square!

Where is it exactly, when you enter the plaza?

As you come to enter the square, you do not continue into the city, but on the right side of it is a hospital

Oh, I know