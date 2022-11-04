US envoy congratulates Netanyahu on win, says he will enjoy ‘working together'

On Thursday, United States Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his win in this week’s national election.

Nides said he spoke to Netanyahu, “congratulated him on his victory, and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond” between the US and Israel.

Congratulations also rolled in from Europe: Hungary’s Viktor Orban and the newly installed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Congratulations – Mazel Tov to @netanyahu for the electoral success,” tweeted Meloni. “Ready to strengthen our friendship and bilateral relations, to better face our common challenges.”

Source/Photos TOI, Twitter