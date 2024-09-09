US forces destroy three Houthi UAVs and two missile systems in Yemen

Israel National News: In the past 24 hours, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM stated

Source: INN