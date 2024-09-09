SEP 10, 2024 JLM 85°F 04:16 PM 09:16 AM EST
US forces destroy three Houthi UAVs and two missile systems in Yemen

It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces

Newsrael News Desk 09.09.2024

Israel National News: In the past 24 hours, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM stated

Source: INN

Comments
[Anonymous] 05:36 09.09.2024 a day ago
The Houthis really deserved a good slap in the face. Unfortunately they don’t learn very well, so you’re going to have to drop a lot more bombs than that!
Carl Williams 02:52 09.09.2024 a day ago
This preemptive strike was fruitful. Good hunting, good shooting. Find ‘em, kill ‘em!
