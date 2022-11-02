US military in touch with Saudi Arabia over threat from Iran

US military and intelligence officials are in close touch with counterparts in Saudi Arabia over a potential attack in the region by Iran, US officials said.

“We are concerned about the threat picture and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council said in a statement today. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

The acknowledgement came after the Wall Street Journal reported that US military forces in the region were on high alert.

Source: Al Monitor