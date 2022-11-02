07:11 AM 01:11 AM EST NOV 3, 2022 JLM 56°F
US military in touch with Saudi Arabia over threat from Iran

Pentagon officials would not corroborate a Saudi report of a potential imminent attack from Iran on Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Newsrael News Desk 14:30 17 hours ago

US military and intelligence officials are in close touch with counterparts in Saudi Arabia over a potential attack in the region by Iran, US officials said.

“We are concerned about the threat picture and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council said in a statement today. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.” 

The acknowledgement came after the Wall Street Journal reported that US military forces in the region were on high alert.

Source: Al Monitor

