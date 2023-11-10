10:40 PM 03:40 PM EST NOV 10, 2023 JLM 61°F
WATCH: IDF eliminated Nukhba commander who took part in massacre

Commander of Hamas terrorists who attacked Kibbutz Zikim and Yiftah killed in Gaza.

Newsrael News Desk 16:00 7 hours ago

IDF forces, under the direction of military intelligence, eliminated a significant number of members of the Hamas 'Nukhba force' who took part in the massacre of October 7.

Among the terrorists who were eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nukhba force and Omar Alhandi, the commander of a platoon in the force. The two barricaded themselves in western Jabalia. Musa was one of the commanders of the raids on the Zikim military base, Kibbutz Zikim and Yiftah. In recent days, he led offensive activity against IDF forces in Gaza.

In addition, the head of the Hamas Northern Brigade's sniper unit, Muhammad Kahlot, was eliminated.

Reserve fighters from the 252nd Division, directed by the Shin Bet, eliminated 19 Hamas terrorists overnight who were preparing to attack IDF forces.

Soldiers from the 401st Brigade located and destroyed a container located on a Gaza beach containing about 20 rocket launchers. During combat operations in the neighborhood of Sheikh Ijlin in Gaza City, the soldiers found a rocket launcher near residential buildings. All the weapons found were destroyed or confiscated by the IDF.

Source - INN/X 

Comments
19:06 2 hours ago
Good work. Now get the rest of these evil people. God bless and protect you.
17:51 3 hours ago
Love to see the IDF killing terrorist. My prayers for all the men and women of the IDF. May God give you wisdom discernment and courage to continue the fight of good vs evil. God bless you all. 🇮🇱✝️
Pete Pala 16:43 4 hours ago
Nice hits.
Christine Miklosik 16:21 4 hours ago
It's All or Nothing. Do what you have to do
16:16 4 hours ago
Now., They [Hamas] know how to face their nightmare
Mary Kuranchie 15:28 5 hours ago
To GREAT ADONAI be all the glory and Adoration. I know by HIS grace the end of Hamas has come. AMEN 🙏🏼
Heather Redden 14:52 6 hours ago
Sons of Issac are doing a fabulous job! Sons of Ishmeal were ALWAYS jealous… nothing has changed😳😵‍💫 Go 🇮🇱 Israel
14:32 6 hours ago
America has forgot how to win a war. Go Israel don’t stop!!! Pound the hell out of them. They were told to get out, anyone staying is a threat.
David Wilson 14:27 6 hours ago
The Sons of Abraham are doing Excellent work...
Harry Bojman 14:19 6 hours ago
More please!
14:19 6 hours ago
Walking dead number are coming fast they cannot hide
14:14 6 hours ago
Burn 🔥 this pigs alive!!
14:07 7 hours ago
amen glad israel got rid of a lot of hamas soldiers spraying for peace for israel soldiers
John Ross 14:02 7 hours ago
￼ Make a Gazza a parking lot incinerate they’re fucking Muslim pigs
Sylvia Herskowitz 14:01 7 hours ago
ברוך השם
