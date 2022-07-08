8 Jul, 2022 19:58
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Israel-UAE Cooperation
UAE President congratulates PM Yair Lapid on taking office
Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson 01:00 19 hours ago

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke this evening (Thursday), July 7, 2022, 8 Tammuz, with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, who congratulated him on taking office.

Prime Minister Lapid congratulated President Ben-Zayed on the occasion of the Feast of Sacrifice, which will begin on Saturday, and wished him "Adha Mubarak."

The two leaders discussed the importance of strengthening the warm ties between the countries and expressed satisfaction with the developing tourism and economic ties.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked the President for the conversation, saying that the personal trust between the leaders as well as the State of Israel's commitment to the Abrahamic Agreements and the continuation of the Negev Forum and its development into a permanent framework are a solid basis for excellent relations and strengthening prosperity and cooperation between countries.

The two leaders discussed expanding the circle of Abrahamic agreements to other countries in the region.

# Israel-UAE Cooperation
Desiree Siefkas 01:10 19 hours ago
This is wonderful. God Bless both of these gentlemen. Prayers for these two leaders, wives, families, and their countries. Abraham was a wonderful, God-fearing, intelligent, and noble man.
0 /200
Website By