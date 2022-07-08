UAE President congratulates PM Yair Lapid on taking office

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke this evening (Thursday), July 7, 2022, 8 Tammuz, with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, who congratulated him on taking office.

Prime Minister Lapid congratulated President Ben-Zayed on the occasion of the Feast of Sacrifice, which will begin on Saturday, and wished him "Adha Mubarak."

The two leaders discussed the importance of strengthening the warm ties between the countries and expressed satisfaction with the developing tourism and economic ties.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked the President for the conversation, saying that the personal trust between the leaders as well as the State of Israel's commitment to the Abrahamic Agreements and the continuation of the Negev Forum and its development into a permanent framework are a solid basis for excellent relations and strengthening prosperity and cooperation between countries.

The two leaders discussed expanding the circle of Abrahamic agreements to other countries in the region.