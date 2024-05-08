MAY 10, 2024 JLM 70°F 06:13 AM 11:13 PM EST
IDF BATTLE VIDEO: Rafah Terrorists eliminated, tunnel shafts, sites destroyed

IDF spokesperson: The IDF forces, led by Division 162, continue targeted activities to thwart terrorist targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the East Rafah area: terrorists were eliminated and underground shafts and infrastructure were located in the various locations

IDF Spokesperson 08.05.2024

IDF forces led by Division 162 and under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and IDF Intel continue targeted activity in East Rafah against Hamas terrorists and the organization's terrorist infrastructure.

The fighters of the combat teams of the Givati Brigade and the 401st Brigade eliminated terrorists in several encounters in the last day and located terrorist infrastructures alongside underground shafts in various locations in the area. The forces began the process of destroying the infrastructure and the shafts.

In one of the activities, Givati fighters identified a terrorist carrying an RPG-type tool in the area of forces and eliminated him.

At the same time, the forces of the 401st Brigade continue raids on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing following indications and intelligence information that terrorists are using the crossing space for terrorist activities and purposes.

Over the past day, Air Force aircraft attacked and destroyed over 100 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets that were attacked, military buildings, observation posts, launch positions and other military infrastructures.

 

 

Comments
Steve Jensen 02:34 09.05.2024 a day ago
As she grabbed Biden’s nuts, PM Golda Meir said: "We refuse, absolutely, to be the only people in the world which consents to having its fate decided by others. Comprende Joey!”, as she squeezed hard.
Steve Jensen 02:34 09.05.2024 a day ago
The close proximity to Egypt of the RAFAH CROSSING MOSQUE in Rafah makes it an ideal location for a major Hamas tunnel. I bet Sinwar is hiding there with hostages!
Steve Jensen 02:33 09.05.2024 a day ago
Have a look on Google Maps at the RAFAH CROSSING MOSQUE in Rafah. I bet there is a major Hamas tunnel underneath, & I bet that this is where Sinwar is hiding with hostages: A perfect spot!
Aliza Circle 20:55 08.05.2024 a day ago
IDF and IAF keep killing terrorists, and don't pay attention to what the United States say. They don't understand that Israel is going ONLY after Hamas jihad and ISIS.
brady mayes 17:16 08.05.2024 a day ago
I am sorry for the worthless president and his administration. True Amercans support you. God bless you!
John Powell 14:23 08.05.2024 2 days ago
Heather has it right. The extreme Left is the regime in the White House and the Senate. The vast majority of Republicans and Independents support the elimination of Hamas and other terrorists in Gaza
byron scherer 14:05 08.05.2024 2 days ago
Finish the job and possess the land. Joshua cried out" why won't you possess the land. The Lord said thousands of years ago you can't coexist because they do not want peace.
Mike Galarneau 14:04 08.05.2024 2 days ago
I'm with Heather! 🇮🇱🇺🇲
Heather Redden 14:01 08.05.2024 2 days ago
Don’t get discouraged… roaches🪳may be yucky and many but… able to be squashed with perseverance and determination ♥️ I apologize for Americas evil administration, many here love you!!
[Anonymous] 13:52 08.05.2024 2 days ago
Push forward, IDF!!! God Almighty is your guide n protection. He is your rear guard. 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱💙💙🇮🇱🇮🇱🙏🙏🙏
Stone357SW 13:45 08.05.2024 2 days ago
Praying for you all each and every day, that He guide you, help you, protect you. May He bring you comfort and shalom even in the pits. May His Holy hands forever be upon Israel, in Yeshua’s name🕊️
