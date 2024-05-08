IDF BATTLE VIDEO: Rafah Terrorists eliminated, tunnel shafts, sites destroyed

IDF forces led by Division 162 and under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and IDF Intel continue targeted activity in East Rafah against Hamas terrorists and the organization's terrorist infrastructure.

The fighters of the combat teams of the Givati Brigade and the 401st Brigade eliminated terrorists in several encounters in the last day and located terrorist infrastructures alongside underground shafts in various locations in the area. The forces began the process of destroying the infrastructure and the shafts.

In one of the activities, Givati fighters identified a terrorist carrying an RPG-type tool in the area of forces and eliminated him.

At the same time, the forces of the 401st Brigade continue raids on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing following indications and intelligence information that terrorists are using the crossing space for terrorist activities and purposes.

Over the past day, Air Force aircraft attacked and destroyed over 100 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets that were attacked, military buildings, observation posts, launch positions and other military infrastructures.