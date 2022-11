JNS reports that confronting anti-Semitism on college campuses was a key topic at the recent RISE Conference, an annual gathering of alumni of Passages Israel trips.

Passages is an organization that equips Christian college students to be informed voices for Israel on campuses around the country. In 2022, the group brought 620 multi-denominational Christian students from 23 universities on educational trips to Israel.



Source - JNS/Twitter - Image - Mattanah DeWitt via Passages