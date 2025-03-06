BREAKING: IDF strikes terrorists planting bomb in Gaza City

“An Air Force aircraft attacked the suspects to eliminate the threat,” the Israel Defense Forces stated.

The Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV channel reported that one terrorist was killed and several others were wounded in the strike, which reportedly took place in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The terrorist-run news outlet also reported that IDF ground forces opened fire on several Palestinians in the Beit Hanun area in the northeastern Strip.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces fired on an individual in southern Gaza who had approached them, posing an immediate threat, the army said.

The military did not provide information on the condition of the individual, saying only that a "hit was identified."






