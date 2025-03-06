MAR 7, 2025 JLM 51°F 08:09 PM 01:09 PM EST
BREAKING: IDF strikes terrorists planting bomb in Gaza City

(March 6, 2025 / JNS) An Israeli Air Force drone attacked a group of Palestinian terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip who planted an explosive device near troops, the military said on Thursday afternoon.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 06.03.2025

“An Air Force aircraft attacked the suspects to eliminate the threat,” the Israel Defense Forces stated.

The Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV channel reported that one terrorist was killed and several others were wounded in the strike, which reportedly took place in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The terrorist-run news outlet also reported that IDF ground forces opened fire on several Palestinians in the Beit Hanun area in the northeastern Strip.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces fired on an individual in southern Gaza who had approached them, posing an immediate threat, the army said.

The military did not provide information on the condition of the individual, saying only that a “hit was identified.”



Comments
Lucy Shiner 13 hours ago
🇮🇱Have to take those hamastinian out of Gaza ❗️🇮🇱will not going to leave in peace at all for the rest of 🇮🇱life’s with those criminals living on Gaza ‼️ who knows how many more tunnels are doin
Aliza Circle 19 hours ago
Thank God 🇮🇱 ✡️ 🕎 for the IDF for eliminating the terrorists. This time, thank to the IAF who used drones to attack terrorists who planted an explosive device near the troops.
[Anonymous] 17:51 06.03.2025 a day ago
If those unregistered terrorist Arabs in Gaza, were smart, they would leave Gaza, Israel and cross over to Jordan.
