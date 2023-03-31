Russia recently received a large shipment of suicide drones from Iran

Last night, the Russian Aerospace Force used some of its new shipment of suicide drones to attack multiple targets in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Some were shot down by Ukraine's air defense systems while some hit their targets.

Shahad 136 flew from northeastern Ukraine, passed over Sumy and Chernihiv District, then entered Kyiv District and finally reached the city of Kyiv itself.

Iran to this day denies that it supplies Russia with drones of any kind.

According to reports in the foreign media, convoys of UAVs depart from Iran towards Syria through Iraqi soil and arrive at the Hamaim airport in moderate western Syria, where they are loaded onto large cargo planes of the Russian Air Force that bring them to Russian soil.

There were also several reports indicating Iranian civilian cargo planes that made several flights to Russia and among them were parts of Iranian-made UAVs.

The fragments of Iranian drones that are often scattered on the soil of Ukraine prove, beyond any doubt, that these are indeed Iranian drones supplied to Russia in violation of UN instructions.