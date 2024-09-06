ICYMI: WATCH: IDF Soldiers Pray in Gaza Synagogue for First Time in 19 Years
In 2005, Israel decided to disengage from the Gaza Strip, handing it over to the Palestinians in hopes of fostering a peaceful Middle East.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 06.09.2024
Unfortunately, this decision proved to be a significant mistake. After 20 years of violent Hamas rule, the Strip became overrun with terrorists, weapons, and even more radical Palestinians than before.
Israelis were forced from their beloved homes to appease the Palestinians and the international community. However, after months of liberating Gaza from Hamas, Israelis can once again dance in the synagogues they once called theirs.
Video - Documenting Israel
