SEP 7, 2024 JLM 73°F 08:30 PM 01:30 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: WATCH: IDF Soldiers Pray in Gaza Synagogue for First Time in 19 Years

In 2005, Israel decided to disengage from the Gaza Strip, handing it over to the Palestinians in hopes of fostering a peaceful Middle East.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 06.09.2024

Unfortunately, this decision proved to be a significant mistake. After 20 years of violent Hamas rule, the Strip became overrun with terrorists, weapons, and even more radical Palestinians than before.

Israelis were forced from their beloved homes to appease the Palestinians and the international community. However, after months of liberating Gaza from Hamas, Israelis can once again dance in the synagogues they once called theirs.

Video - Documenting Israel

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 9 hours ago
Praise Jehovah nissi saboth🇮🇱
mo colar a day ago
SHALOM IDF,YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND GOD OF ABRAHAM, ISSAC JACOB KEEP YOU ALL SAFE WONDERFUL SHABBOT STAY SAFE,STAY HEALTHY AND COME BACK VICTORIOUS,LONG LIVE ISRAEL&PPL🎉🙏
[Anonymous] 13:54 06.09.2024 a day ago
Jehovah blessings on all of Israel!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
[Anonymous] 12:13 06.09.2024 a day ago
Yes yes yes yes yes I empathize YES! This is your place of worship and no damn other religion is ever going to stop you
Love Your 12:08 06.09.2024 a day ago
I cried watching the stupid Israeli government send police and army to throw Jews out of their homes in Gaza 20 years ago. It’s that government who is responsible for all the murders
Mike Galarneau 11:14 06.09.2024 a day ago
God bless Israel and the IDF!
[Anonymous] 10:52 06.09.2024 a day ago
Are they praising God or Allah?
[Anonymous] 10:16 06.09.2024 a day ago
Thank you IDF. G-d bless all of you.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Biden Administration Trump-Vance 2024 IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" US 2024 Elections Kamala Harris 2024 Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Operation: Long Arm in Yemen The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Israeli_Nature Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews