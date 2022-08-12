12 Aug, 2022 02:53
Israeli Medical Research
Natural Cancer Killers: Israeli Nanotech Helps Shrink Tumors
Newsrael News Desk 12:30 14 hours ago

The technology, developed by a research team at Bar-Ilan University, uses nanoparticles to eliminate obstacles in the malignant tumor’s environment that impede the normal activity of natural killer cells (a special sub-type of white blood cells called lymphocytes).

Source - JNS 

