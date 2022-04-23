SPECIAL IDF VIDEO: IDF trains to fight in the heart of Gaza

NEWSRAEL: Before we get into this great article and video, we want to point out 2 very import issues from the violence in the last week:

1) During the vacation over 1.5 million Jews, Christians and Muslims made their way to National Parks all around the country

2) While Arabs are claiming a huge "victory" in Jerusalem and how they were able to bring so many soldiers to Jerusalem, the "real" IDF went on their missions as if nothing was happening in Jerusalem.

3) Israel knows every street and every alleyway in the Gaza Strip. They know each family that lives in each house and if they are close to terrorist groups. This is not Russia where they send in a lot of soldiers who have no idea where they are going or what their mission is.

Written by Amir Buchbut, Walla military journalist

With their hundreds of "hero" videos, showing how great, how strong, and what fantastic soldiers they are, the only reaon they are alive is the rerstraint of the government, maybe too much for us, but there is no doubt as to what they will face once this "restrin" is taken away.

Some of the lessons from Operation Guardian of the Walls and in the background of the barrages from Gaza, the IDF launched a series of exercises simulating maneuvering in the heart of the Gaza Strip. The exercises are accompanied by experienced past officers, in order to help fighters understand what they went through and how they dealt with it."

Amid the echoes of explosions and the smell of gunpowder, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, Col. Ohad Maor, stood on a dune in the Tze'elim sands and explained to Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi about the exercise that took place during the night. "Do not be impressed by the noise and smoke of the tanks," he said. "Artillery, the mass of fire that accompanies the maneuver into Palestinian territory, is no less important than the tanks. The combination of all of them together makes everything deadly powerful."

With the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, the Chief of Staff asked the Southern Command to promote a new creative operational plan for a future war on terrorist organizations in Gaza, while fulfilling the bank of targets to be attacked. The promotion will include new and surprising stratagem, "with maximum achievement and minimum price."

The planning phase and the series of approvals of the General Staff plans ended about two months ago. The exercises are expected to go through all the divisions, which on the day of the order will be maneuvered deep into the Gaza Strip.

Upon receipt of the permit, the Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, was required to train the platoon commanders, company commanders and battalion commanders in the closest way to a true battlefield image and in a manner best suited to a complete and accurate operational plan. This is despite the fact that some have never experienced war.

Colonel Ohad Maor served as a tank commander at the end of the second intifada and took part in operations such as Teshuvah and Amud Anan, which included maneuvering into the Gaza Strip. During the Second Lebanon War, he fought in the Saluki Wadi, and during Operation Eitan, he was the commander of the 46th Armored Battalion. "It's not just controlling the tank, it's fighting together as part of a brigade combat team," he said. "I need to see how an anti-tank (armored troops) anti-tank vehicle of the Shaked Battalion, an anti-tank anti-RPG of the Engineering Corps, Mark 4 and infantry chariot tanks connect together and then connect them to the operational plan."

When asked if the political echelon in Israel and the IDF top brass has confidence in the ground maneuver, he chose to answer with a smile: "I am a victim of Operation Pillar of Cloud," he said, referring to an operation in which the IDF recruited tens of thousands of reservists to Gaza only to settle for air strikes. He said he understood "very quickly" why the IDF chose not to maneuver. "We reached the required achievement, there was no need for land maneuvering," Maor explained. By the way, I live in the same feeling now. "I have to be prepared in the best way I can, because maybe they will throw me on the battlefield," he said.