McCarthy, Jeffries to visit Israel this month

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are scheduled to visit Israel later this month.

McCarthy is set to visit the Jewish state between April 30 and May 2, while Jeffries will visit between April 22 and 24, according to two people familiar with the planning for the trips. The visits appear to be the first foreign travel for the new House speaker and minority leader since taking office earlier this year.

The visits bracket the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence, Yom Ha’atzmaut, which begins the evening of April 25.

Both McCarthy and Jeffries most recently visited Israel last year with the AIPAC-linked American Israel Education Foundation.

Jeffries told Jewish Insider during that visit that the then-Israeli governing coalition, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was “a political miracle,” adding that “The Middle East is a tough region with seemingly intractable challenges, but I left our meetings with the Israeli government hopeful and cautiously optimistic about the future.”

Source: The Jewish Insider