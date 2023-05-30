Israel Signs Transportation Agreements With Morocco

“I am sure that together we will strengthen and bring the relations between the countries and in the Middle East to new heights,” Regev tweeted afterwards.

One of the agreements allows Israeli tourists in Morocco to use their Israeli driver licenses.

More than 200,000 Israelis visited Morocco in 2022, as coronavirus travel restrictions came to an end.

An estimated one million Israelis are either from Morocco or are of Moroccan descent — including Regev herself.

In March, Regev signed a similar agreement for Israel and the UAE to recognize each other’s drivers licenses.

The other agreements Regev signed promote direct shipping between Israel and the North African country and create joint work teams to address issues of transportation safety and innovation.

Regev’s itinerary also includes a ride on a high speed train connecting Rabat with Tangier and a visit to Tangier’s port, which is the largest port on the African continent.

Regev will also meet with local Jews. Around 3,000 Jews currently live in Morocco.



Image - Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS