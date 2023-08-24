08:21 AM 01:21 AM EST AUG 25, 2023 JLM 69°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Haley lashes Ramaswamy over call to cut Israel aid at Republican presidential debate

Former UN ambassador berates tech entrepreneur after he called to scale down support for Jewish state, telling him ‘you have no foreign policy experience and it shows’

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 a day ago

TOI reports that Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy sparred over Israel during the first primary debate of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday.

Ramaswamy, a long-shot contender and technology entrepreneur, said last week that the US should reduce its aid to Israel, separating himself from other Republican candidates.

Haley attacked him for the comments during the debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee.

“He wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he wants to let China eat Taiwan, he wants to go and stop funding Israel. You don’t do that to friends, what you do instead is you have the backs of your friends,” said Haley, who has long been a staunch supporter of the Jewish state, including as the US ambassador to the UN under former president Donald Trump.

“You want to go and defund Israel,” Haley said. “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows.”

Ramaswamy responded, saying, “Our relationship with Israel would never be stronger than by the end of my first term, but it’s not a client relationship, it’s a friendship and you know what friends do? Friends help each other stand on their own two feet.”

“I will lead Abraham Accords 2.0, I will partner with Israel to make sure Iran never is nuclear armed,” he said, highlighting his past visits to Israel.

“You know what I love about them, I love their border policies, I love their tough on crime policies, I love that they have a national identity and an Iron Dome to protect their homeland, so yes I want to learn from the friends that we’re supporting,” Ramaswamy said.

“No, you want to cut the aid off and let me tell you it’s not that Israel needs America, it’s that America needs Israel. They’re on the frontline of defense to Iran,” Haley said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Source - TOI/X - Image - Reuters

Does the article interest you?
Comments
13:49 16 hours ago
When it comes to supporting Israel he’s like Antifa and BLM he wants the police defunded and yet cheers law enforcement. Likewise he says for Israel but doesn’t support “his friends”.
13:47 16 hours ago
He’s a rich boy who “financially needed George’s silver coins - as did Judas”, he contracted with the devil and took Soros’ money. Swamy guy is speaks out both sides of his mouth at the same time
Aerold Souder 10:25 19 hours ago
Very revealing
Phillip Masters 09:15 20 hours ago
She is very good, hopefully she’ll do well
08:47 21 hours ago
He has been financed by Soros. Soros paid for pa huge part of his schooling. Does that tell you who he is? But she’s not much better as she was in the UN.
06:44 a day ago
Not sure who advises Ramaswamy but he just made a critical mistake. Then he tries to cover the mistake by promising unrealistic and unattainable goals because he is a third rate candidate. Moron.
06:05 a day ago
This is his first mistake. Unfortunately it is a really bad mistake.✡️✝️
0/200