Gaza terrorists fire four rockets at southern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted two of the rockets, with the others impacting in open areas.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired four rockets at southern Israel on Wednesday morning, setting off sirens in several towns and villages along the border.

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted two of the rockets, with the others impacting in open areas, causing no damage.

The IDF’s year-plus-long offensive in Gaza has greatly curbed rocket fire from the Strip, although terrorists in the enclave still intermittently target the Jewish state.

Last week, the Israeli Air Force intercepted one rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip.

On Nov. 21, terrorist forces in Gaza launched a rocket at the border community of Kerem Shalom, triggering sirens in the kibbutz, located at the Gaza-Israel-Egypt border near the crossing of the same name. The rocket was successfully intercepted, causing no injuries or damage.

A rocket from Gaza set off sirens in Kibbutz Erez on Nov. 13, impacting in an open area. No injuries were reported. The community is located less than a mile from the Strip’s northern border and is the namesake of the Erez Crossing.

On Nov. 25, the Israeli military reported that Abd el-Halim Abu Hussein, the head of rocket operations for Hamas’s Western Jabalia battalion, was among several terrorists killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza city. He was responsible for numerous rocket and mortar attacks against Israeli civilians, as well as against Israeli forces in Gaza.

