Iran's involvement in Western Sahara

Morocco's policy also brings it closer to Israel's position on Iran and the warming of relations between Jerusalem and the Gulf states. In 1995, official diplomatic relations were established between Jerusalem and Rabat, but they were severed in 2000 following the second intifada. However, since then certain unofficial relations still exist between the countries.

Thus, the number of Israeli tourists flying to Morocco every year reaches about 13 thousand people, and in 2015 Israeli exports to Morocco amounted to about 23 million dollars. Morocco shows great respect for the Jewish heritage and is home to the last remaining significant community in the Arab world. The 2011 constitution even mentions Jewish-Hebrew culture in the list of sources of Moroccan heritage.

In addition, Israel and Morocco are partners in the camp led by the United States against the "Islamic State" and other extremist Sunni terrorist organizations.

The crisis between Morocco and Iran, and the overlapping interests of Jerusalem and Rabat, may strengthen their diplomatic and economic ties.