i24 reports that according to the ministry, the agreement will come into effect after final ratification by the two countries. Trade between Israel and Guatemala reached $40 million in 2021, rising by 11 percent from 2020.
While Guatemala mostly exports food and produce, Israel exports rubber, plastic, chemicals, and machinery which constitutes nearly 77 percent of the trade between the states.
Source - i24/Twitter - Image - Foreign Trade Administration
Israel, Guatemala sign free trade agreement
Israel and Guatemala signed a free trade deal, which will include industry, food, and agriculture goods, the Israeli Economy Ministry said.
Newsrael News Desk 13:30 20 hours ago
