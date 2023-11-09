WATCH: Thousands attending funeral of Sgt. Rose Lubin, a US-born Border Police officer

Rabbi Binyomin Friedman, rabbi of the Ariel congregation in Atlanta, eulogized Rose Lubin, the Border Police officer killed in a recent stabbing attack in Jerusalem.

"Anyone who had an interaction with Rose would remember that interaction," he said. "When you walked away, you felt touched, because you realized you had been part of something special."



"Rose was different. You would send me compositions she wrote, and reading them, I would say that there was something different about her. A member of the congregation wrote to me 'I'm heartbroken - I remember being touched by her Bat Mitzvah speech.' When she would come over to play with her friends as a child, the conversations would become very deep, because Rose was there."

"Don't think that she was serious or morose because of this - just the opposite. She was color, she was laughter, she was light itself."

"She was also dedicated and focused. She was always working on a project, always knew what she was doing and where she was going. It is no surprise that such a focused person would bring her life to Israel, and give her short few decades absolutely to the Jewish people and to her God. Rose is a Jewish hero."



