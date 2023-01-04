11:22 AM 04:22 AM EST JAN 6, 2023 JLM 50°F
Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Postponed Amid Fears of Palestinian Violence Over Temple Mount

Many Arab countries, including Jordan, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have condemned Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount

TPS News Agency 11:30 04.01.2023 2 days ago

Tazpit Press Service sources in Abu Dhabi with ties to the UAE government said, “We cannot host Netanyahu right now, especially when there is a chance of escalation.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office had confirmed that Netanyahu’s first foreign trip as Prime Minister would be to the Emirates, though no specific date was announced. It was widely assumed the visit would be next week.

Arab sources reported that “UAE diplomats acted vigorously the past two days to persuade Netanyahu not to allow Ben-Gvir to visit the Temple Mount.” They characterized Abu Dhabi-Jerusalem discussions as having “significant tension.”

Image - Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Comments
Hiram Moran 14:40 04.01.2023 2 days ago
To hell with them it belongs to the Jews always has. I am glad he went. I would like to see an Israeli bulldozer raze them dome of the rock too
Tony Pettitt 10:56 04.01.2023 2 days ago
The LORD said that in the last days that Jerusalem would be a cup of trembling. Another sign of accurate biblical prophecy that only could be ordered by GOD himself an no one else!!!!!!!￼
Donald Lerman 10:03 04.01.2023 2 days ago
Just because there is a church Synagogue or Mosque in another country does not give antly foreign nation any voice in interernal afairs of Israel In other words its not In your country so MYOB
Suzanne Aladjem 09:56 04.01.2023 2 days ago
The whole world think that they have the right to tell the Need where they can prey, why are they meddling in Jews lives, evicted by most countries and can’t bare the fact that they have their land
Suzanne Aladjem 09:55 04.01.2023 2 days ago
The whole world think that they have the right to tell the Need where they can prey, why are they meddling in Jews lives, evicted by most countries and can’t bare the fact that they have finally retur
