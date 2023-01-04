Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Postponed Amid Fears of Palestinian Violence Over Temple Mount

Tazpit Press Service sources in Abu Dhabi with ties to the UAE government said, “We cannot host Netanyahu right now, especially when there is a chance of escalation.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office had confirmed that Netanyahu’s first foreign trip as Prime Minister would be to the Emirates, though no specific date was announced. It was widely assumed the visit would be next week.

Arab sources reported that “UAE diplomats acted vigorously the past two days to persuade Netanyahu not to allow Ben-Gvir to visit the Temple Mount.” They characterized Abu Dhabi-Jerusalem discussions as having “significant tension.”



