Ukrainian couple describe months underground amid Russian attacks

For Ludmila, events since the February invasion is a bit of a blur. She can barely remember when they stopped living upstairs.

"More or less from April," she said. It's hard to remember. The power was cut off on April 27."

Without water or gas, the couple hopes to install a wood-burning stove to make life underground more bearable as winter approaches.

The sound of artillery is constant in Siversk, parts of which have been razed to the ground.

Only a few of the more than 10,000 inhabitants remain. Russian forces have repeatedly tried to retake the town which is 6 miles from the frontline.