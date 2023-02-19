SPECIAL IDF VIDEO: IDF forces foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from the Lebanese border
During the night, IDF forces detected an attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory, near the village of Aramsha in the 300 Brigade area
IDF Spokesperson 23:30 19.02.2023 a day ago
IDF soldiers and forces from the Israel Police's YGAL unit rushed to the area, arrested a suspect and confiscated four guns and a number of cartridges worth approximately NIS 150,000.
The suspect and the weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further treatment.
