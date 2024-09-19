SEP 20, 2024 JLM 78°F 06:52 PM 11:52 AM EST
Israel proposes alternative hostage deal with Hamas

Details include all hostages to be released at once in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas leaders to be exiled, and a multinational force to oversee the ‘day after.’

World Israel News 7:40 PM

Israel has sent the United States a new deal it is willing to conclude with Hamas that would free the hostages and end the war all in a single phase, Israel’s Hebrew-language press reported Thursday.

The main sticking points in the current proposal revolve around its three stages. Israel fears that Hamas would backtrack after releasing only the first group of hostages, and has refused the terrorist group’s demand for the IDF to leave the Philadelphi Corridor, a critical security zone.

In the new deal, all the hostages would be released at once and an as-yet unknown number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails would be freed.

In addition, safe passage to a third country will be guaranteed for Hamas head Yahya Sinwar, which he had recently insisted be part of a deal, and for all terrorists who want to leave Gaza, which could number in the thousands.

The process of demilitarization, meaning the destruction of Hamas huge arsenal of weapons, would commence immediately upon their departure and the concomitant withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Strip.

A multinational force would oversee Gaza’s disarmament and, eventually, its reconstruction.

The supervising countries were not identified by name. There are reportedly several options, such as a combination of American and Sunni Arab states.

If the deal is not executed within the listed time frame, the proposal states that the IDF will be allowed to return and recommence the war.

The government’s coordinator on the hostage issue, Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, has already presented the plan to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which reacted positively to the idea.

“We welcome [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s new outline: a one-shot deal and the end of the fighting,” the Forum said in a statement. “A one-shot deal that includes all 101 abductees is the wish of all Israeli citizens in general and the families of the abductees in particular…. The prime minister must lead with courage, determination and speed the proposal he formulated.”

Several families of male civilian and soldier hostages, who were to be released only in the second stage of the current plan, had opposed it because they feared that Hamas would renege after the first stage and murder those who were still left in their hands.

According to Kan News, hostage families are demanding that the prime minister give voice to his new proposal at the opening of the UN General Assembly next week, which he is scheduled to address on September 26.

Image -Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Please don’t leave the Philadelphia Border and do not make a deal with the Arabs they cannot be trusted. . May God strengthen you🙏🏻
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
The above comments all make sense don’t trust them they will return with vengeance keep destroying them
Louise Eskanos 20 hours ago
USA is not monitoring the humanitarian aid going into Gaza and they guaranteed they would. They cannot be responsible for anything in Israel.
steve johnson 21 hours ago
Do the deal keep the Philadelphia corridor find and kill the others at a later date
Calvin Cooley 21 hours ago
If this deal moves forward the results will be catastrophic, and fatal for Israel. Israel will be forced to submit to the will of the governments of these multinational forces.
[email protected] 21 hours ago
It would be grossly irresponsible to leave the Philadelphia corridor
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Don’t leave Philadelphi corridor! - make sure you control Gaza border all around!!!
Vicky Cohn a day ago
No deal ever again considering hostages - you are just giving them a next opportunity to take hostages again in the future.
Gerald Adams a day ago
Thet don't want peace
Joe Cross a day ago
Sinwar doesn’t know where all the hostages are or who has them. He couldn’t make the deal if he wanted to. Also the number of murders he would demand be freed is a major concern for Israel🇮🇱
[Anonymous] a day ago
Let’s try to find them without any deal asap like NOW!
[Anonymous] a day ago
They would never keep the proposed deal even if they agreed . They are reptiles in their thinking and hide in dark places. Your state has thus far been a fighting force. The hostages can be found. Let
[Anonymous] a day ago
Don’t let evil terrorists have thy wishes thy will demands more throwing you out of your land & slave all !! Please be careful GOD given you intelligence without measure ‼️
[Anonymous] a day ago
🇮🇱Remember you have the enemie inside you Roof Muslim take your goods but thy hearts 🖤 hate 🇮🇱since Isaac Birth by Ismael please be careful what you do ‼️the CREATOR be W.Y. All ‼️blessings
[Anonymous] a day ago
I hope still hostages still alive in Gaza what I doubt !! Hamastinian don’t have conscience !! Thy hate 🇮🇱❗️not matter what 🇮🇱do thy. Still hate 🇮🇱❗️if you withdraw from Gaza will be worse ‼️
[Anonymous] a day ago
Lies lies all lies. Israel owns the Gaza. Never will Netanyahu withdrawal from the land given to them by God.
[Anonymous] a day ago
No no no!!! Do not deal with the evil ones!!! The Arabs will never honor this “deal”. They will never stop attacking Israel!!!! Current administration is only looking for political gain!!
[Anonymous] a day ago
Arabs never never will have peace permanent with 🇮🇱!! Because they’re against everybody they’re wild donkeys it’s what the Old Testament said about Ismael & his descendentes ‼️
To leave a comment, please log in

