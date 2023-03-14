Israeli Air Force to Participate in U.S. Air Forces' Exercise Red Flag

The U.S. Air Force-led 'Exercise Red Flag' is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise held several times a year by the United States Air Force. It aims to offer realistic air-combat training for military pilots and other flight crew members from the United States and allied countries

Exercise Red Flag exercise 2023 began on Sunday and will take place at the Nellis U.S. Air Force Base in Nevada.

Over the course of two weeks, allied forces will undergo a wide range of training drills, including long-range aerial scenarios, achieving aerial superiority in the region, joint aerial strikes, area defense, interception of enemy aircraft, low-altitude flights and flights in areas abundant with anti-aircraft equipment.

The exercise will also include joint midair refuelings, where IAF tanker aircraft will refuel American fighter jets, and an IAF F-35I “Adir” aircraft will be refueled by American KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.

For the first time, seven IAF F-35I “Adir” aircraft and two IAF F-15I "Ra'am" aircraft will participate in the exercise in U.S. territory.

The exercise is taking place following the "Juniper Oak" exercise, the largest joint exercise to be conducted with USCENTCOM.

Source: IDF Spokesman