Israel sends Ukraine missile-alert system

(May 3, 2023 / JNS) An Israeli early warning system for missile attacks began operating in Kyiv this week, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Wednesday.

Ukraine had asked Jerusalem for the civilian defense system ever since Russia invaded last year, and while the previous Israeli government promised to provide it, the ambassador credited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal involvement in speeding up the process.

Israel is currently sending Ukraine defensive and intelligence-gathering equipment as well as humanitarian aid.

The Jewish state has denied Ukrainian requests to supply offensive arms for fear of upsetting Moscow. Russia remains the major military force in Syria, where Israel continues to conduct airstrikes against Iranian terrorist assets.

NEWSRAEL: Another reason for Israeli not arming Ukraine is the fear that Putin will use the large Jewish population as hostages, much like a "protection racket".

Photo: Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk speaks to reporters in Tel Aviv, June 7, 2022. Photo by Avshalom SassoniFlash90