Photos of hostages found on laptop computers at Al Shifa, IDF tells BBC reporters

The BBC was embedded with IDF troops raiding areas of the hospital; the photos were taken after the hostages were kidnapped into Gaza

Newsrael News Desk 20:00 16.11.2023 a day ago

The Israel Defense Forces found photos of the hostages taken into Gaza on October 7 on laptop computers in Al Shifa hospital, the IDF spokesman said on Thursday. 

IDF spokesman for foreign media, Jonathan Conricus told a BBC team that accompanied IDF forces raiding certain areas of Al Shifa hospital, that the photos of some of the hostages found on the laptop computers at the hospital were taken after they were kidnapped to Gaza.

"We uncovered a lot of equipment that can shed light on the current situation, hopefully also regarding the hostages," he said.

23:56 16.11.2023 a day ago
Reports today of unprecedented clashes between residents and Hamas interior ministry police over distribution of aid supplies. Civilians will start informing the IDF soon
23:55 16.11.2023 a day ago
Reports today of unprecedented clashes between residents and Hamas interior ministry police over distribution of aid supplies. People will start talking soon
Christine Miklosik 20:28 16.11.2023 a day ago
Hamas did say that all the hostages were separated in many groups put into different areas of Gaza and living among the people that live there. I would start looking in the neighborhoods
Heather Redden 19:48 16.11.2023 a day ago
“ the heart is deceitfully, wicked, who can know it” Jeremiah 17:9 and the pagans have nothing but dark 🖤blackness 🖤in their heart… IDF, you work, and those of us who cannot continue to pray🧎‍♀️
Barbara Press 19:30 16.11.2023 a day ago
Could we trust the toxic BBC to tell the truth of atrocities and heartbreak? Or even to help free the tortured captives? Or to pressure the Red Cross to bother to find these innocent people?
18:34 16.11.2023 a day ago
Probably being herded from hospital to hospital or to the least likely place to be hidden. Someone know who will finally tell.
