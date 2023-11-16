Photos of hostages found on laptop computers at Al Shifa, IDF tells BBC reporters

The Israel Defense Forces found photos of the hostages taken into Gaza on October 7 on laptop computers in Al Shifa hospital, the IDF spokesman said on Thursday.

IDF spokesman for foreign media, Jonathan Conricus told a BBC team that accompanied IDF forces raiding certain areas of Al Shifa hospital, that the photos of some of the hostages found on the laptop computers at the hospital were taken after they were kidnapped to Gaza.

"We uncovered a lot of equipment that can shed light on the current situation, hopefully also regarding the hostages," he said.

=========================================================================

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:

*Upgrade your NEWSRAEL account to "NEWSRAEL PRO"!*

* NO ADS!

* Better Security

* Support Priority

*Introducing NEWSRAEL PRO - enjoy our app with NO ads! $5 dollars a month and you are free!*

To do so - Just click on the "crown" symbol at the bottom of the NEWSRAEL screen.

If you do NOT see the crown" - go to your App store and UPDATE NEWSRAEL

Once you've updated, you will see the crown symbol.

Click on it and go through the payment process.

That's it! You are now a PRO and you have helped support NEWSRAEL to get more exposure to fight against our enemies!

*If anyone has any problem, please email: [email protected] and we will try to help you!*