Israeli SpearUAV reveals drone that can be launched from a submarine

This glider provides the most efficient way for submarines, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and other underwater platforms to achieve instant air capabilities, supporting various missions, including those of special forces, reconnaissance and joint force operations.

SpearUAV, an Israeli company that develops autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles launched from capsules, based on artificial intelligence and skimmers, this week unveiled the Ninox 103 Sub-to-Air rover.

The skimmer launched from a capsule, allows for the first time - according to the company - a submarine launch of skimmers that provide immediate situational awareness beyond the line of sight.