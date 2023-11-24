07:50 PM 12:50 PM EST NOV 24, 2023 JLM 58°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Dutch election winner Geert Wilders: "Israel's fight against Hamas is the world's fight against barbarism"

"Israel's fight against Hamas is the world's fight against barbarism. The declaration of the Palestinians from the river to the sea is not only against Israel, it will also soon reach the Netherlands," said Geert Wilders in parliament after the outbreak of the war.

Newsrael News Desk 04:30 15 hours ago

Geert Wilders is expected to record a big victory in the parliamentary elections, according to models published with the closing of the polls that herald an earthquake in the Netherlands and beyond.

"We will find the ways to meet the expectations of our voters, to return the country to the Dutch," Wilders said in his victory speech in The Hague. 

Wilders, a supporter of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also holds Eurosceptic positions and previously called for a referendum on the Netherlands' withdrawal from the European Union. 

However, he admitted that the country is not "in the mood" for this. Wilders wants to increase the control of the Netherlands on the borders within the Union, significantly reduce the funds it transfers to the bloc and prevent new companies from joining it.

His name became known in the Netherlands and abroad as a fierce opponent of Islam. He was previously convicted of discrimination following insults he hurled at citizens of Moroccan descent at a political rally in 2014. Wilders also holds pro-Israel positions and strongly condemned the October 7 Hamas attack.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Avi 11:27 6 hours ago
We have prayed for someone on the west who knows exactly what Israel is fighting for
Elena Caddell 08:56 9 hours ago
WOW! AMEN ! Hope he’s the real deal 👍🇮🇱💓💖🇺🇸🙏
Lamko Cecile 06:06 12 hours ago
I didn't vote for him but I like some of his ideas
Pete Pala 03:08 15 hours ago
I think I like this guy a lot. Still keeping my hair short though. But he's right on. He gets it.
Pete Pala 03:07 15 hours ago
These guys , the Dutch with their BIG HAIR - but their heart and mind are in the right place
ronald singer 03:06 15 hours ago
Hey has maintained himself consistent force for civilization higher values.
Sue Downs 02:33 15 hours ago
Very interesting. I will keep an eye on how things go in The Netherlands.
0/200