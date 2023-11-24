Dutch election winner Geert Wilders: "Israel's fight against Hamas is the world's fight against barbarism"

Geert Wilders is expected to record a big victory in the parliamentary elections, according to models published with the closing of the polls that herald an earthquake in the Netherlands and beyond.

"We will find the ways to meet the expectations of our voters, to return the country to the Dutch," Wilders said in his victory speech in The Hague.

Wilders, a supporter of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also holds Eurosceptic positions and previously called for a referendum on the Netherlands' withdrawal from the European Union.

However, he admitted that the country is not "in the mood" for this. Wilders wants to increase the control of the Netherlands on the borders within the Union, significantly reduce the funds it transfers to the bloc and prevent new companies from joining it.

His name became known in the Netherlands and abroad as a fierce opponent of Islam. He was previously convicted of discrimination following insults he hurled at citizens of Moroccan descent at a political rally in 2014. Wilders also holds pro-Israel positions and strongly condemned the October 7 Hamas attack.