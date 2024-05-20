MAY 20, 2024 JLM 75°F 08:56 PM 01:56 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Rep. Stefanik Delivers Historic Speech on Antisemitism

Stefanik has been a champion of Israel and Jews since Oct. 7th.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 7:00 AM

Rep. Elise Stefanik has been a champion of Israel and Jews since Oct. 7th and has been gaining publicity for outspokenly defending Israel and bringing antisemites to justice.

Stefanik late last year exposed the rabid antisemitism on college campuses when she interviewed three prominent university presidents, with two resigning shortly after for their lack of action in combatting antisemitism.

Stefanik then praised Israel for its resilience ‘in a bad neighborhood,’ and lauded the Israeli spirit of ‘choosing life’ following the horrific attack on Oct. 7th.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 33 minutes ago
Well said. My eyes went to those who didn’t clap and didn’t stand at the beginning and at the end of her speech. Infiltrators?
evelyn mayes 4 hours ago
What an exhilarating speech! She is a power house. I so needed to hear this fierce support. She's got my support
Michael Hollander 12 hours ago
She's got some moxie! I luv her!! She's going to go far!!!
Dalya Horowitz 12 hours ago
Bless hsr. I hope Trump picks her for VP
Selina 13 hours ago
❤️🇺🇲❤️🇮🇱❤️
Selina 13 hours ago
🌺❤️🌺
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Hezbollah Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biblical Archaeology Prime Minister Netanyahu Heroes of Israel Israel - Iran War The Bible US 2024 Elections Muslim Persecution of Jews The Battle for Rafah