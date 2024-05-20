WATCH: Rep. Stefanik Delivers Historic Speech on Antisemitism

Rep. Elise Stefanik has been a champion of Israel and Jews since Oct. 7th and has been gaining publicity for outspokenly defending Israel and bringing antisemites to justice.

Stefanik late last year exposed the rabid antisemitism on college campuses when she interviewed three prominent university presidents, with two resigning shortly after for their lack of action in combatting antisemitism.

Stefanik then praised Israel for its resilience ‘in a bad neighborhood,’ and lauded the Israeli spirit of ‘choosing life’ following the horrific attack on Oct. 7th.