8 Jun, 2022 01:05
Israeli Scientist Joins NASA Anti-Asteroid Drill
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 14:30 06.06.2022 a day ago

An Apophis, a large, potentially hazardous asteroid, caused a brief period of concern in December 2004.

To test its operational readiness, more than 100 astronomers from 18 countries, including Dr. David Polishook of Israel’s Weizmann Institute’s Physics Faculty, and director of the Institute’s Observatory, participated in a planetary defense exercise in which Apophis was “deleted” from the databases so that it could be “rediscovered” by the observatories and assess its threat.

19:42 06.06.2022 a day ago
A Wonder. Pure and simple! 🎇
Bobby Barnett 14:45 06.06.2022 a day ago
God may be trying to tell us to be prepared for what's coming!!!
Jennie Hill 14:44 06.06.2022 a day ago
It all depends on the goodness of God's protection for planet earth,
