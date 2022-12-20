10:41 PM 03:41 PM EST DEC 21, 2022 JLM 53°F
‘I wish you victory,’ Israeli envoy tells Ukrainians at Chanukah celebration in Kyiv

“God performs miracles both in the past and in the present. I believe that God will perform a miracle in Ukraine,” said the mayor of Kyiv.

World Israel News 15:00 20.12.2022 a day ago

The Algemeiner reports that braving ongoing Russian bombardment and freezing winter temperatures, more than 100 people gathered in downtown Kyiv on Sunday night to celebrate the first night of the Chanukah holiday by lighting a menorah in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Volunteers from the Jewish community distributed menorahs, candles, printed materials, family puzzle games, and holiday sweets at the gathering, local media outlets including the Ukrainian broadcasting service Suspilne reported.

Image - Anna-Viktoria Khoroshun

Comments
Selina 17:04 20.12.2022 a day ago
They are probably Ukrainian Jews living in Israel. 🕎
John Ross 14:56 20.12.2022 a day ago
Who is this idiot traitor, Jewish goddamn, traitor that wishes the Ukraine victory do Ukraine that supplied concentration camp guards they loved their job. Do Ukrainians that tortured Jews fuck him
joel b 14:10 20.12.2022 a day ago
There both Disgusting Countries, with long lists of Anti Semitic Acts but these days the Ukrainians didn't do Anything to Start this war.
13:37 20.12.2022 a day ago
I’m praying that God will use elements to defeat Russia.
