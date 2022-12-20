‘I wish you victory,’ Israeli envoy tells Ukrainians at Chanukah celebration in Kyiv

The Algemeiner reports that braving ongoing Russian bombardment and freezing winter temperatures, more than 100 people gathered in downtown Kyiv on Sunday night to celebrate the first night of the Chanukah holiday by lighting a menorah in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Volunteers from the Jewish community distributed menorahs, candles, printed materials, family puzzle games, and holiday sweets at the gathering, local media outlets including the Ukrainian broadcasting service Suspilne reported.



Image - Anna-Viktoria Khoroshun