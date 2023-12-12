DEC 13, 2023 JLM 54°F 09:37 PM 02:37 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: IDF destroys terror launch site

Dovdevan fighters raided a Hamas building where they located about 250 rockets, mortars and RPG missiles that were ready for use.

IDF Spokesperson 12.12.2023

The Air Force destroyed a launch site last night while it was launching rockets towards the city of Sderot, Duvdevan fighters located about 250 ready-to-use mortars

In the past day, the Air Force attacked several launch sites throughout the Gaza Strip. Soldiers of the 162nd Division in Jabaliya, in cooperation with the soldiers of the 636th Collection Unit of the Border Protection Corps, identified a launch site while launching rockets towards the city of Sderot, the forces directed an aircraft that attacked and destroyed the launch site.

Dvedban fighters raided a building of Hamas terrorists and located there about 250 rockets, mortars and RPG missiles that were ready for use. Weapons and other military equipment were also found there. Later, the fighters of the Givati Brigade destroyed a factory for the production of military equipment and found hundreds of grenades, rockets and LA missiles.

The forces of the Sea Arm identified and attacked a terrorist squad which fired at the maneuvering forces in the Gaza Strip.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
20 hours ago
God has gone before the IDF. He will fight along with them. Adonai show them where the hostages are so that they can be rescued. 🙏🏻
Linda Erhardt 14:35 12.12.2023 a day ago
I don't think Hamas expected how Israel reacted to Oct. 7th. Time is up Hamas. No more throwing bombs at Israel every day, every week, every month, year after year. No more.
Linda Erhardt 14:32 12.12.2023 a day ago
I don't think Hamas thought Israel would go after them the way Israel. Oh well. Times up Hamas. No more throwing bombs at Israel day after week after month after years !!!!!!!!!!!!!
ArtB Bh 13:58 12.12.2023 a day ago
Obliterate them!!!
terrence przybylski 13:46 12.12.2023 a day ago
Keep going until hamas is no more......love it
Heather Redden 12:33 12.12.2023 a day ago
GREAT JOB!!!! Our prayers 🧎‍♀️make us a part of the success too❤️💝💕🌺
12:05 12.12.2023 a day ago
yes
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza WAR IN UKRAINE Biden Administration The Iran Threat Hezbollah Israeli_Nature Operation Guardian of the Walls Ukraine Crisis Palestine = Hamas = ISIS IDF Heroes of Israel The Bible Israeli Medical Tech Operation "Breaking Dawn" Muslim Persecution of Jews