WATCH: IDF destroys terror launch site

The Air Force destroyed a launch site last night while it was launching rockets towards the city of Sderot, Duvdevan fighters located about 250 ready-to-use mortars

In the past day, the Air Force attacked several launch sites throughout the Gaza Strip. Soldiers of the 162nd Division in Jabaliya, in cooperation with the soldiers of the 636th Collection Unit of the Border Protection Corps, identified a launch site while launching rockets towards the city of Sderot, the forces directed an aircraft that attacked and destroyed the launch site.

Dvedban fighters raided a building of Hamas terrorists and located there about 250 rockets, mortars and RPG missiles that were ready for use. Weapons and other military equipment were also found there. Later, the fighters of the Givati Brigade destroyed a factory for the production of military equipment and found hundreds of grenades, rockets and LA missiles.

The forces of the Sea Arm identified and attacked a terrorist squad which fired at the maneuvering forces in the Gaza Strip.