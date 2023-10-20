WATCH: IDF aircraft attacked an armed terror squad in Samaria, 11 terrorists killed

Earlier this afternoon an IDF aircraft (UAV) attacked an armed squad in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp

It is reported that 11 terrorists were killed in the clashes.

The security forces under the direction of the Shin Bet have been operating since the night (Thursday) in a divisional operation to counter terrorism in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp in the Menashe division.

The forces work to arrest wanted persons, thwart terrorist infrastructures and confiscate weapons.

So far, about 10 wanted persons have been arrested and a number of ready-to-use charges, which were uncovered by the force, have been destroyed. In addition, there was an exchange of fire with armed men and explosives were thrown at the forces. Vulnerabilities have been detected.

Also, an IDF aircraft located and attacked an armed terrorist squad that endangered our forces in the area, several terrorists were killed as a result of the attack.

Ten police officers were wounded and one killed.

