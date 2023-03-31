03:29 AM 08:29 PM EST APR 1, 2023 JLM 44°F
House Speaker McCarthy and Rep. Stefanik tweet support for Israel, Netanyahu

“Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception,” wrote the House speaker.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 14:00 13 hours ago

(March 30, 2023 / JNS) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and chair of the House Republican Conference Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tweeted support for Israel on Thursday. Their messages came as a reported 30,000 supporters of Israeli judicial reform took to the streets in Tel Aviv.

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman and most importantly, a great friend of the United States,” McCarthy wrote. “Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception.”

“I support Netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering,” he added.

Stefanik wrote that “Biden’s hostile comments toward our ally Israel are shameful.”

“Democracies around the world have robust debates over policy issues, yet Israel is the only target of Biden’s hostility and condemnation,” she added. “I am always proud to stand with Israel. It’s time for Joe Biden to do the same,” she said, referring to the U.S. president.

Comments
Selina 16:45 8 hours ago
Thank you McCarthy🌺 and Stefanik 🌺
Mike Galarneau 15:26 9 hours ago
Israel is Forever. History will show Biden to be a TRATOR
Jacob Walanjatil 12:28 12 hours ago
Long live Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu Government. It's with the knowledge of God Almighty that Benjamin Netanyahu is PM and the best leader of Israel.☺️☺️☺️
Jeanne Ferguson 11:14 13 hours ago
Biden is a traitor to America and Isreal. He works for Satan. His crew will have to answer to our Lord God.
