Rabbis call on Lapid to resign as prime minister

'Lapid's peace plan will destroy Israel,' warns coalition of Orthodox rabbis, after Prime Minister backs Palestinian statehood in UN speech.

Newsrael News Desk 14:30 9 hours ago

Members of the Rabbinical Congress for Peace (RCP) “Pikuach Nefesh” expressed shock and disbelief at Yair Lapid’s recent UN speech in which he promoted the concept of “Two states for two peoples.”

“How blind and naïve can a person be to try to revive this idea, which has already caused so much suffering and disasters in Israel? After the plan was almost forgotten, thank God, Lapid has to foolishly raise it again, practically begging them to renew international pressure and sanctions against Israel,” the rabbis of the Congress wrote in a letter to Knesset members this week.

Comments
16:43 4 hours ago
Israel is Forever! 🇮🇱🙏🏾
13:07 8 hours ago
Israel will never be completely destroyed. However-Judgement is coming! This will happen when the Messianic Age ends and the Time of Jacobs Trouble will begin. Prayers for Israel!
Emmanuel Robert 13:06 8 hours ago
Is Lapid really a Jewish?
Jeane Frady 11:53 9 hours ago
God has given Israel to His Jewish people, forever. 🙏🙏🙏🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮
Donald Lerman 11:35 9 hours ago
A 2 State Solution Is Just A Stepping Stone to Destroy Israel https://thelermanreport.com/2018/01/24/2-state-solution-just-a-steping-stone-to-destroy-isreal-2/
