Rabbis call on Lapid to resign as prime minister

Members of the Rabbinical Congress for Peace (RCP) “Pikuach Nefesh” expressed shock and disbelief at Yair Lapid’s recent UN speech in which he promoted the concept of “Two states for two peoples.”

“How blind and naïve can a person be to try to revive this idea, which has already caused so much suffering and disasters in Israel? After the plan was almost forgotten, thank God, Lapid has to foolishly raise it again, practically begging them to renew international pressure and sanctions against Israel,” the rabbis of the Congress wrote in a letter to Knesset members this week.

Source: INN - Photo: Reuters