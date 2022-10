Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation, said the aid stems from the belief of Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE's continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

The UAE leader also reportedly voiced his concern about the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, including on the international economy and security.

Source alarabiya.net/ Photo REUTERS