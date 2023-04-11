Senior US officials: Netanyahu will visit Washington before the end of the month

The statement comes despite the fact that President Joe Biden told reporters several weeks ago that he has no plans to invite Netanyahu in the near future, due to the judicial reforms that his government is promoting.

Biden at the time offered harsh criticism of Israel, saying he is “very concerned” about the goings on in light of the judicial reform and adding, “They cannot continue down this road.”

Netanyahu later responded to Biden and said, “The alliance between Israel and the United States is unbreakable and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us.”

He also stressed that “Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

In Monday’s report, Sky News Arabia also quoted a senior US government official who said that Hezbollah is providing Hamas with advanced missiles to strike Israel from Lebanon.