Netanyahu to vet all secret meetings amid Libya fallout

Jerusalem, 29 August, 2023 (TPS) -- In the wake of the Libya fiasco, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed government ministers to get his personal approval in advance of and for the release for publication of any secret diplomatic meetings.

TPS News Agency 20:30 29.08.2023 2 days ago

The clarification from Netanyahu’s office comes after the revelation of a meeting last week between Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart ignited a diplomatic firestorm.

Cohen reiterated late Monday that his office did not leak to the press the encounter in Rome with Najla Mangoush.

“It is a shame that political opponents who did not promote any significant achievement rush to react without knowing the details and blame a leak that did not exist,” Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The attacks will not deter the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its excellent employees from continuing to work tirelessly for the State of Israel and for creating and strengthening ties with our many friends in the world, and in the Arab world in particular,” he continued.

Cohen’s X post followed a statement earlier in the day from the Foreign Ministry denying that it was the source of the leak.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday revealed the meeting between Cohen and Mangoush. The publicizing of the diplomatic encounter caused outrage in the North African country, which does not recognize the Jewish state. Mangoush was suspended and then fired, reportedly fleeing to Turkey over safety concerns as people protested on the streets of the capital Tripoli and several other cities.

The political opposition in Israel criticized Cohen and the Netanyahu-led government for making the meeting public.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, Israel’s previous prime minister and foreign minister, had harsh words on Monday for Cohen’s handling of the diplomatic exchange.

In his X post, Cohen defended the work of the Foreign Ministry since he took over from Lapid at the end of last year.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs works regularly through overt and covert channels, and in a variety of covert ways to strengthen Israel’s connections in the world.

“The ministry’s many achievements in the past year, including the opening of Oman’s skies to flights, a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates, 2 new embassies of Muslim countries, 3 embassies that will move to Jerusalem, and more, would not have matured without discreet preparatory actions and leading secret moves through many channels,” Cohen wrote.

Comments
08:16 30.08.2023 a day ago
Fire Cohen or you will regret it later.
Jacob Feller 05:37 30.08.2023 a day ago
Cohen is on an ego trip and to hell with other peoples security and safety. He should be ashamed of himself. He knew that the Libyan street won’t take kindly to this. They are barbarians!
Jacob Feller 05:35 30.08.2023 a day ago
Another reason he should be fired is because he lies in our face. It was his very public comment about the meeting that caused this snafu. He won’t take responsibility in order to build his bonifides.
Jacob Feller 05:31 30.08.2023 a day ago
Cohen is the opposite of BiBi. He has a big mouth and does not know when to shut up. He embarrased his counterpart in Libya and endangered her life. He should be fired fortwith!
Jacob Feller 05:28 30.08.2023 a day ago
Cohen insults all of our intelligence&I am a right winger.He is truthful,he did not leak it.On the contrary,he was very open about it.He bragged about the historic achievement. He publicized it openly
Pamela Hackner 17:43 29.08.2023 2 days ago
Probably Lapid leaked it himself .
