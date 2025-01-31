FEB 1, 2025 JLM 50°F 09:01 PM 02:01 PM EST
WATCH: Released Israeli Hostage Reveals How Fellow Captive Saved Her Life

Israeli hostage Amit Soussana gave a heartbreaking and courageous interview in which she detailed her harrowing experiences as a captive in Gaza, enduring violent sexual assault, frequent beatings, and horrific living conditions.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 31.01.2025

Despite these unimaginable circumstances, Amit revealed that her fellow hostage, Liri Albag, comforted her and communicated with the Hamas captors, convincing them that Amit was not a soldier, which ultimately led to her early release.

Liri was thankfully freed earlier this month, along with three other female hostages—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy—in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

“Liri is a force. She succeeded with the terrorist. He listened to her. I asked her to talk to them, to explain, and she did it. She saved my life.”

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy 17:55 31.01.2025 a day ago
My comment below was meant for a different story. Amit, congratulations on surviving. Lori is a lion but so are you. I prayed so hard for release of hostages. He does hear & answer!
[Anonymous] 11:22 31.01.2025 a day ago
The IDF owes these brave girl soldiers an explanation as where they were on 7/10
[Anonymous] 02:28 31.01.2025 2 days ago
What a stupid Israel, the officers, the officers because of them look how Israeli suffered because of those stupid officers of those bases their Gaza .. there was no army. They were asleep.
Troy Allison 17:01 30.01.2025 2 days ago
The sacrifices Soldiers make should be recognized, honored, and remember. Our Freedoms are their Legacy. Remember to thank them for their Service on your behalf... 👍🇮🇱👍
Cindy 14:43 30.01.2025 2 days ago
I love their laughter and love emanating! So much happiness. Thank you for sharing.
Ida Whiteman 14:11 30.01.2025 2 days ago
When the rest of the hostages will be released if not all at once, the Hamas is playing games ? Therefore, maybe a notice should be sent to Hamas to abide by the rules or else…..
To leave a comment, please log in

