WATCH: Released Israeli Hostage Reveals How Fellow Captive Saved Her Life

Despite these unimaginable circumstances, Amit revealed that her fellow hostage, Liri Albag, comforted her and communicated with the Hamas captors, convincing them that Amit was not a soldier, which ultimately led to her early release.

Liri was thankfully freed earlier this month, along with three other female hostages—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy—in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.



“Liri is a force. She succeeded with the terrorist. He listened to her. I asked her to talk to them, to explain, and she did it. She saved my life.”