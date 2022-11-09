First Israeli to be wounded by Gaza rocket in Sderot to become IDF officer
Shilo Naamat was just a toddler when a Palestinian rocket hit his home 20 years ago, when there were no bomb shelters on every corner or an Iron Dome; but, the incident and his wounds only drove him to achieve his goals
Newsrael News Desk09:3011 hours ago
Shilo Naamat was just one year and eight months old when a rocket from the Gaza Strip hit his home in the southern city of Sderot back in March 2002.
Shrapnel from the rocket moderately wounded Naamat, who was playing on the balcony of the home when the projectile landed, and was evacuated to a hospital in moderate condition.