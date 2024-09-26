ICYMI: Official IDF statement: Ibrahim Kabisi - ELIMINATED 

The IDF spokesman announces that today (Tuesday), September 24, 2024, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Intelligence Division, Air Force fighter jets attacked in Da'ahia in Beirut and killed Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, commander of the missile and rocket array of the terrorist organization Hezbollah. During the attack, there were with other key commanders in Hezbollah's missile and rocket array.

Kabisi commanded the various missile units of Hezbollah, including the precision missile units. Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for the launches towards the Israeli home front. Kabisi was a central center of knowledge in the field of missiles and was close to the senior military leadership of Hezbollah.

Kabisi joined Hezbollah in the 1980s, and since then has held a series of key military positions in the organization, including senior in the operations array in southern Lebanon and commanded the 'Badr' unit on the southern front. As part of his duties in the terrorist organization, he was responsible for the planning and execution of many terrorist plots against the IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel.