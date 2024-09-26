SEP 27, 2024 JLM 66°F 07:47 AM 12:47 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: Official IDF statement: Ibrahim Kabisi - ELIMINATED 

The IDF killed Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, commander of the missile and rocket array of the Hezbollah terrorist organization

IDF Spokesperson 1:20 PM

The IDF spokesman announces that today (Tuesday), September 24, 2024, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Intelligence Division, Air Force fighter jets attacked in Da'ahia in Beirut and killed Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, commander of the missile and rocket array of the terrorist organization Hezbollah. During the attack, there were with other key commanders in Hezbollah's missile and rocket array.

Kabisi commanded the various missile units of Hezbollah, including the precision missile units. Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for the launches towards the Israeli home front. Kabisi was a central center of knowledge in the field of missiles and was close to the senior military leadership of Hezbollah.

Kabisi joined Hezbollah in the 1980s, and since then has held a series of key military positions in the organization, including senior in the operations array in southern Lebanon and commanded the 'Badr' unit on the southern front. As part of his duties in the terrorist organization, he was responsible for the planning and execution of many terrorist plots against the IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Mary Kuranchie 14 hours ago
Praise the LORD🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 We really thank the ALMIGHTY GOD 🙏🏼
Gerald Flanders 16 hours ago
What would he say about "Paradise" if he could come back to life? NO PARADISE AND NOT VIRGINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
🙏🙏🙏🙌🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Operation Northern Arrows Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews