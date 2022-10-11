Ynet reports that the satellites will be used by the Intelligence Corps' Unit 9900 to allow it to have better and more consistent surveillance of Israel's enemies. The improved monitoring capabilities will allow the military to decipher intelligence in a more efficient way.
"We can generate a picture of any point in the world within minutes," one source says.
Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - IDF Spokesperson
IDF makes strides in space tech race with new satellites
'Foreign militaries cannot believe our missions are carried out by 19-year-old soldiers,' says an official. Thousands of new nanosatellites will soon join the growing arsenal of space technology at the disposal of the Israeli military.
Newsrael News Desk 09:30 11.10.2022 a day ago
