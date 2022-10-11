02:36 PM 07:36 AM EST OCT 12, 2022 JLM 77°F
IDF makes strides in space tech race with new satellites

'Foreign militaries cannot believe our missions are carried out by 19-year-old soldiers,' says an official. Thousands of new nanosatellites will soon join the growing arsenal of space technology at the disposal of the Israeli military.

Newsrael News Desk 09:30 11.10.2022 a day ago

Ynet reports that the satellites will be used by the Intelligence Corps' Unit 9900 to allow it to have better and more consistent surveillance of Israel's enemies. The improved monitoring capabilities will allow the military to decipher intelligence in a more efficient way. 

"We can generate a picture of any point in the world within minutes," one source says.

Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - IDF Spokesperson 

Desiree Siefkas 14:39 21 hours ago
Good for Israel 🇮🇱. Thank you for sharing your progress.
Susan 08:25 11.10.2022 a day ago
Let God arise & her enemies be scattered!
Tuin Boon 06:33 11.10.2022 a day ago
Israel Chai
