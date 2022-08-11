Israeli tourism is on the way back to pre-pandemic highs

As Summer gradually draws to a close, a report from the Tourism Ministry shows that Israel’s hot (and lately rocket-heavy) weather this year hasn’t put a damper on incoming tourism. In fact, the tourism industry is on its way to record highs, currently falling only 22% shy of 2019’s record numbers.

According to the report, 249,500 tourist entries were recorded in July 2022, which is pretty impressive compared to last July’s 49,200 - which is itself impressive when measured against the same month’s tourists in 2020: a paltry 6,000.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Photo: Flash90

