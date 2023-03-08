Israel, Poland reach an agreement to resume school Holocaust trips after 3-year hiatus

TOI reports that Israeli youth trips to Poland for Holocaust education are set to be renewed following a hiatus of about three years, after the two countries reached a compromise that ended disagreements over the content and security protocol for the visits.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement, saying that “the lessons of the Holocaust can be learned in many ways, but there is nothing better than seeing for yourself.”

The countries had been locked in conflict over the trips for a few years. The Foreign Ministry previously said the Polish government was trying to control the Holocaust studies curriculum taught to the Israeli children.

Poland’s government has been engaged in ongoing efforts to minimize Polish responsibility for the persecution of Jews on its territory during the Holocaust, while scholars say there was significant cooperation by Poles with the Nazi regime.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski complained last year that “the current formula of organized trips of Israeli youth to Poland requires changes due to systematic problems leading to the strengthening of false stereotypes, which negatively impacts Polish-Israeli relations.”

Tuesday’s announcement made no mention of how the matter was resolved, and whether Israel had agreed to changes to the curriculum that would strengthen the Polish narrative of the historical events.

In addition, the Polish government had refused to allow Shin Bet agents providing security for the trips to carry weapons during the trips, although the security personnel had previously been allowed to do so.



