"A fortified complex from the time of King David (Iron Age, 11th to 10th centuries BC) has been unearthed for the first time, as part of the archaeological excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) at Hispin on the Golan Heights.
Biblical Video - King David-era fort unearthed in the Golan Heights
The archaeologists think that the fort was built by the kingdom of Geshur, an ally of King David, to control the region."
Israel Antiquities Authority 07:30 12 hours ago
