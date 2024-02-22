WATCH: Arrow system downed Houthi missile over Red Sea

The apparent ballistic missile, fired toward Eilat, did not enter Israeli airspace when it was shot down, and sirens sounded in the southern city according to protocol, the IDF adds.

The Houthis have fired several ballistic missiles and drones at Eilat, in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas terrorists. All of the projectiles have been intercepted or missed their target.

This morning’s Arrow interception was its sixth interception of a ballistic missile, all of which occurred amid the war in Gaza. Cruise missiles and drones launched by the Houthis in recent months have been taken out by Israeli fighter jets.



Source TOI/X - Video source - manniefabian/X - Image - X. Used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law