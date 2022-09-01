Israel starts campaign to bring American Christians on excavation trips

The initiative dubbed, “Unearth the Land of the Bible,” is a joint partnership between Israel’s Tourism Ministry, the Museum of the Bible, and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The program aims to take 30 American Christians on a 10-day tour in mid-April next year to go on archaeological digs, historical heritage trips and visit nature sites around Israel.

The excavations will be led by archaeologists and expert lectures to follow the historical story of the Jewish people and the conservation of their culture.

Source: The Algemeiner