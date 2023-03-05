10:34 AM 03:34 AM EST MAR 7, 2023 JLM 55°F
Morocco and the European Union will expand their partnership to include Israel

Rabat and Brussels intend to expand their partnership to include Israel as well, according to what was announced by Morocco's Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, and the European Union's Commissioner for Policy with Neighboring Countries, Oliver Verhali, on Thursday, after talks in Rabat.

Newsrael News Desk 02:30 05.03.2023 2 days ago

Burita said during a press conference with Verhali that there is a "triangular regional cooperation that has been opened between Morocco, the Commission and Israel in areas of common interest".

He added, "We have prepared a document that we will sign before the end of the month to confirm this tripartite regional dimension in our relations."

For his part, Varahli, who concluded a two-day official visit to Morocco on Thursday, said that "the tripartite cooperation between Morocco, Israel and the European Union will make it possible to face major challenges, such as water management, scientific research and development."

He believed that "Europe is still somewhat behind" in relation to the Abraham Accords, which normalized Arab countries' relations with Israel under American auspices.

"We want to participate in this commitment," he added.

Verhaly's visit to Morocco ended with the signing of five cooperation agreements with a total value of approximately 530 million dollars and they referred to a number of areas, including social protection, agriculture, water management and migration.

Comments
Jenny Ohayon 04:06 05.03.2023 2 days ago
I would like to know more about the specific benefits of this agreement.
Anthony Bowker 00:36 05.03.2023 2 days ago
These alliances benefit all countries involved and is good news .
