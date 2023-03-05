Morocco and the European Union will expand their partnership to include Israel

Burita said during a press conference with Verhali that there is a "triangular regional cooperation that has been opened between Morocco, the Commission and Israel in areas of common interest".

He added, "We have prepared a document that we will sign before the end of the month to confirm this tripartite regional dimension in our relations."

For his part, Varahli, who concluded a two-day official visit to Morocco on Thursday, said that "the tripartite cooperation between Morocco, Israel and the European Union will make it possible to face major challenges, such as water management, scientific research and development."

He believed that "Europe is still somewhat behind" in relation to the Abraham Accords, which normalized Arab countries' relations with Israel under American auspices.

"We want to participate in this commitment," he added.

Verhaly's visit to Morocco ended with the signing of five cooperation agreements with a total value of approximately 530 million dollars and they referred to a number of areas, including social protection, agriculture, water management and migration.