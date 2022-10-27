The Gulf Arab state has signed dozens of memorandums of understanding with its new ally in the year since it became the first Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this century.
The UAE and Israel have between $600 million and $700 million in bilateral trade, the minister, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, told a virtual conference on Monday. Reaching that level in one year was "an achievement by itself," he said.
UAE seeks $1 trillion in economic activity with Israel by 2031
The United Arab Emirates aims to raise the value of economic activity with Israel to more than $1 trillion in the next 10 years, hoping to work together on everything from healthcare to energy
